What’s the best way to construct GROQ query dynamically in JavaScript? Is there a sort of way to construct it in objects or any config which will then get translated to a string query we can use?

I’m unsure whether what I’m doing right now is how it should be. As an example, I defined variables for like:







const baseQuery = (filters) => `*[ ${filters} ]` const filters = `_type == "products" and name match ${nameKeyword}` const query = `baseQuery(filters)`

This can go out of hand if I add in projections, additional filters, etc.