what's the difference between API CDN requests per month and api requests per month?

Last updated: Oct 7, 2020

Oct 7, 2020, 5:16 PM

Whether you are using the CDN or not. It isn't suitable for authenticated requests and may be slightly slower to get updated but it is super-fast to respond.

Oct 7, 2020, 6:00 PM

Thanks!

Oct 7, 2020, 6:09 PM

