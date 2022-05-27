It takes a bit of time to get the hang of it, but I think a healthy way to think about the portable text editor is to think about structure really. Similar to Markdown in a way.

You or your editors need to be able to say “this is a heading, this is a list, this is a map widget with these options, this is an image with this alt text, this is a 2 columns layout with this content.” How it will look (beyond the options you defined like layout or things like this) is the responsibility of the frontend. And markup is definitely on the frontend side as well.

