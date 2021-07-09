Deploying Sanity Studio with Surge

Step 1: Setting Up your Sanity Studio Project

NOTE: You can skip this step if you already have a project set up.

First, install the Sanity CLI:

npm i -g @sanity/cli

To initiate a new project and download the Studio code to your computer, run the following in the command line:

sanity init

The Sanity CLI will walk you through the necessary steps to set up a project, letting you choose a schema template. When you're done with these steps, the CLI will download the source code and configuration to get you started. To start a local development server, cd into the project folder and run the following command:

sanity start

Step 2: Preparing for Deployment

First, install the Surge CLI:

npm install --global surge

Open your package.json and add script s as below:

"scripts": {

"start": "sanity start",

"build": "sanity build",

"deploy": "cd dist && surge"

}

Step 3: Deploy With Surge

To deploy run:

npm run build && npm run deploy

Once Sanity Studio is deployed, you will need to add it's URL to Sanity’s CORS origins settings. You can do this from the command line:

sanity cors add https://your-url.surge.sh --credentials

Alternatively, you can navigate to manage.sanity.io, find your project and under Settings > API, add the Studio URL to the CORS origins list. You should allow credentials as the Studio requires authentication for added security.