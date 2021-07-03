Deploying Sanity Studio with Layer0

Step 1: Setting Up your Sanity Studio Project

NOTE: You can skip this step if you already have a project set up.

First, install the Sanity CLI:

npm i -g @sanity/cli

To initiate a new project and download the Studio code to your computer, run the following in the command line:

sanity init

The Sanity CLI will walk you through the necessary steps to set up a project, letting you choose a schema template. When you're done with these steps, the CLI will download the source code and configuration to get you started. To start a local development server, cd into the project folder and run the following command:

sanity start

Step 2: Preparing for Deployment

First, install the Layer0 CLI:

npm i -g @layer0/cli

To add Layer0 to an existing app, run the following:

layer0 init

The above command creates routes.ts and layer0.config.js. Replace the content in routes.ts by the following:

import { Router } from '@layer0/core/router'

export default new Router()

.static('dist')

.fallback(({ appShell }) => {

appShell('dist/index.html')

})

After saving your routes.ts file you will be ready to deploy your project.

Step 3: Preview Production Locally With Layer0

To preview production app locally run:

1. sanity build && layer0 build

2. Set default port number for the app to run on 3333:

set PORT=3333 // windows

OR

export PORT=3333 // ubuntu

3. layer0 run --production

Step 4 : Deploy With Layer0

To deploy run:

sanity build && layer0 build && layer0 deploy

Once Sanity Studio is deployed, you will need to add it's URL to Sanity’s CORS origins settings. You can do this from the command line:

sanity cors add https://your-url.layer0.link --credentials

Alternatively, you can navigate to manage.sanity.io, find your project and under Settings > API, add the Studio URL to the CORS origins list. You should allow credentials as the Studio requires authentication for added security.

Find the GitHub Repo containing the entire setup at rishi-raj-jain/sanity-layer0-example