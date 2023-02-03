How we build fast Shopify stores

10 Shopify SEO best practices with Sanity and Remix
We go over different SEO elements that make Shopify stores we build at Tinloof rank on search engines.
I introduce headless architecture and elaborate more on the following points:
#1 Design with performance in mind
#2 Using Remix as the framework
#3 Optimizing image assets with Sanity.io and video with Mux
#4 Benefits of controlling the frontend
#5 Deployment on Vercel or Netlify
