Liam Martens
Full Stack Developer
Liam is located at Rotterdam, Netherlands
Visit Liam Martens's profile
This plugin provides a way of dynamically providing autocomplete results to your editors.
This plugin is similar to the Autocomplete Tags Plugin, but it acts as a single text input as opposed to an array of tags. The input can also be customized to change the autocomplete options.
You can just use it as a schema type. To customize the autocomplete list you have 3 options:
autocompleteFieldPath option, which the plugin will use to look for documents with the same field path to aggregate the option values.
[{ "value": "foobar" }] format (you can use a
transform function if this is not achievable using GROQ only)
export default {
fields: [
{
name: 'autocomplete-input',
type: 'autocomplete',
options: {
// specify field path
autocompleteFieldPath: 'title',
// manually specify options
options: [
{ value: 'Option 1' },
{ value: 'Option 2' }
],
// specify custom groq query
groq: {
query: '*[_type == $type] { "value": title }',
params: {
type: 'page'
},
transform: (values) => values
},
}
}
]
}
sanity install autocomplete-input
Full Stack Developer