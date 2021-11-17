Pricing update: Free users
Plausible iframe dashboard widget

By Ole Svennevig

Show Plausible Analytics as an iframe inside of the Sanity Dashboard.

sanity-plugin-plausible-iframe

Simple plugin to show Plausible analytics as an iframe inside of the Sanity Dashboard. This is my very first plugin.

sanity dashboard widget

Installation

sanity install plausible-iframe

Configuration

The plugin can be configured through <your-studio-folder>/config/plausible-iframe.json:

{
  "site": "<Looks like this: domain.com?auth=xxxx>"
}

License

MIT © Ole Svennevig See LICENSE

Useful links

Contributor

