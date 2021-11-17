Plausible iframe dashboard widget

Ole Svennevig
Self-taught interaction designer
Ole is located at Grimstad, Norway
Show Plausible Analytics as an iframe inside of the Sanity Dashboard.
Simple plugin to show Plausible analytics as an iframe inside of the Sanity Dashboard. This is my very first plugin.
sanity install plausible-iframe
The plugin can be configured through
<your-studio-folder>/config/plausible-iframe.json:
{
"site": "<Looks like this: domain.com?auth=xxxx>"
}
MIT © Ole Svennevig See LICENSE
