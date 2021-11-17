Plausible iframe dashboard widget

sanity-plugin-plausible-iframe

Simple plugin to show Plausible analytics as an iframe inside of the Sanity Dashboard. This is my very first plugin.

Installation

sanity install plausible-iframe

Configuration

The plugin can be configured through <your-studio-folder>/config/plausible-iframe.json :

{ "site" : "<Looks like this: domain.com?auth=xxxx>" }

License

MIT © Ole Svennevig See LICENSE