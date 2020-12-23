Media Library for Sanity

The missing media library for Sanity. With support for filters per tag and extension 🔥

Features

Media library appears in CMS navigation

Support for images and files

View/Edit your assets in once single place: View asset details Add alt tags to your image in a central place Easily add custom fields to your assets (like location and attribution)

Grid view and list view (with more details): Sort by latest or alphabetically Search by alt, tag, or file name View asset details in a list view

Asset organizing: Add tags to your assets to create structure in your media library See which assets are unused Select 1 or multiple assets with cmd/ctrl or shift Delete 1 or multiple asset(s) at a time Filter by (multiple) file extension(s) or tag(s) Clear filters with a click on a button Drag 1 or multiple assets to a tag to add them

Asset uploading: Upload 1 or multiple files with the upload button Also drag to upload 1 or multiple files

Asset source: Use it where it's useful: select images with the media library in your documents

Quick action: Double click an asset to trigger it's primary action

Customizable fields Define custom fields for your assets (text, number, checkbox, textarea)



Installation

Automagically

In your Sanity project's directory run :

sanity install media-library

Manually

yarn add sanity-plugin-media-library

or

npm install --save sanity-plugin-media-library

Adding the library

In your sanity.json add it to the list of plugins:

{ "plugins" : [ "@sanity/base" , "@sanity/components" , "@sanity/default-layout" , "@sanity/default-login" , "@sanity/desk-tool" , "media-library" ] }

Using the Media Library

Setting Globally

By default the media library will be added to all image fields, next to any other asset sources you might have. You can customise this behaviour in your sanity.json by adding the following to the parts array:

{ "implements" : "part:@sanity/form-builder/input/image/asset-sources" , "path" : "./assetSources.js" }

In assetSources.js :

import AssetSource from "part:sanity-plugin-media-library/asset-source" ; export default [ AssetSource ] ;

Setting per field

If you want to define the media library for specific fields, you can set the sources option on your field:

import AssetSource from "part:sanity-plugin-media-library/asset-source" ; export default { name : "mySchema" , type : "document" , title : "My Schema" , fields : [ { name : "image" , type : "image" , title : "Image" , options : { sources : [ AssetSource ] } , } , ] , } ;

See Sanity Custom Asset Sources for more options.

Theming

In the 2.0.0 release support for custom themes has been dropped, the interface is built using Sanity UI. If you want to continue theming, pick a version in the 1.0.x range.

Configuration

After installing the plugin, a config file is automatically created at config/media-library.json .

Example with asset fields listed and custom fields added:

{ "customFields" : [ { "label" : "Additional description" , "name" : "description" , "placeholder" : "No description yet..." , "type" : "textarea" } , { "label" : "Decade when photo captured" , "max" : 2200 , "min" : 1800 , "name" : "decade" , "placeholder" : "Between 1800 and 2200" , "step" : 10 , "type" : "number" } , { "label" : "Is a premium photo" , "name" : "premiumPhoto" , "type" : "checkbox" } , { "label" : "Attribution" , "name" : "attribution" , "placeholder" : "No attribution yet" } , { "name" : "location" , "label" : "Location" , "type" : "location" } , { "label" : "Copyright" , "name" : "copyright" , "placeholder" : "pick one…" , "type" : "select" , "options" : [ { "title" : "Copyright" , "value" : "copyright" } , { "title" : "Public Domain" , "value" : "public-domain" } , { "title" : "Creative Commons" , "value" : "creative-commons" } ] } , ] , }

Contributing

If you run into problems or have feature requests, please create an issue or pull request and I'll look into it as soon as I can.

Development

Run yarn dev in the root folder to make changes.

Optional: To use the included studio while developing, make a symlink inside the /test/studio/plugins folder that links to the root directory. Then run sanity start in test/studio . You can also add the plugin to the plugins directory in a Sanity studio of your own.

Testing

Create a Sanity bot token with write access at manage.sanity.io. Add a dataset named 'testing'. Then make a .env file inside the /test folder: