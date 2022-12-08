Ikius
From legacy to headless with Sanity, Next.js, and Netlify
Turku-based Blue Nose is a cruise company that takes passengers all around the Turku archipelago and the surrounding islands.
We built a new marketing website to optimize reserving cruises and increase brand awareness. The site is built with Sanity and Next.js and hosted on Netlify.
Before moving to Jamstack, Blue Nose's site was hosted on a legacy CMS that was being deprecated and didn't even support mobile browsers! After migrating to Next.js, Blue Nose's site is optimized and ready to sail to the next-gen waters.
