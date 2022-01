Genexa migrated from a traditional Shopify theme to a headless site to accomplish some of their goals. We were able to embed quite a bit of functionality because of the flexibility of Sanity:

A customizable bundle builder experience, with pre-mades to make shopping easy.

Live upsell suggestions based on the cart

Localization in multiple languages

WYSIWYG form builder that submits to netlify

Modular page builder to replace Unbounce

Complete subscription management backend