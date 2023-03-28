Skip to content
Neko

By 14islands

Proactive healthcare

Project Shots

Point cloud showing different data statistics
Body section showing how the scan provides data about your body
Modal window for the body section showing how the sensors work
Testimonials of clients that have used the service
Photo of the clinic showing the scan procedure

About the project

Intro

Neko is on a mission to revolutionize healthcare and make proactive solutions available to all

About the project

Neko is a health tech startup revolutionizing healthcare by detecting diseases before they occur. With groundbreaking full body scans, Neko can analyze your skin, heart and body with a human-friendly diagnosis and have the results ready in just a few minutes.

To create a responsive and interactive user experience for Neko’s website, a great amount of WebGL was used during its development. Sanity was utilized for the CMS, providing multi-language support and a live preview feature. This made it easy for editors to view changes before publishing.

The new website, created by 14islands for Neko, has had a major impact on the startup's ability to attract attention from clients, partners and press.

