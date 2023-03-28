Intro

Neko is on a mission to revolutionize healthcare and make proactive solutions available to all

About the project

Neko is a health tech startup revolutionizing healthcare by detecting diseases before they occur. With groundbreaking full body scans, Neko can analyze your skin, heart and body with a human-friendly diagnosis and have the results ready in just a few minutes.

To create a responsive and interactive user experience for Neko’s website, a great amount of WebGL was used during its development. Sanity was utilized for the CMS, providing multi-language support and a live preview feature. This made it easy for editors to view changes before publishing.

The new website, created by 14islands for Neko, has had a major impact on the startup's ability to attract attention from clients, partners and press.