sarahstroschein.com

Sarah Stroschein's expertise in visual identity design is showcased on her new portfolio site, which includes a case study of the fictitious Stroschein Brewing Co. The brewery is named for the brewing-related story behind the "Stroschein" name, which you can read more about on her site here. The landing page features an interactive 3D beer can showcase powered by Three.js that provides links to all case studies. For realism, each can is provided both diffuse and PBR textures that are configurable for each project directly in Sanity. Each project page uses a content block system, which allows her to add and move around content interactively with live preview. We had a great time working on this site, and we're both delighted with the end result.