This is My Jam

This was a really fun project! I wanted to add a feed of my favourite tracks to my personal site. Sanity turned out to be an awesome choice for the backend. I built a plugin to make choosing and managing tracks easier; it uses the iTunes API to search for tracks, and the Odesli API to find links to tracks on various streaming platforms.

When a track is selected from search, documents are automatically created for the artist and the album. The high-resolution album artwork is downloaded from iTunes and uploaded to Sanity. A Vercel serverless function is used to communicate with the Odesli API, which disallows cross-origin requests. The various streaming links provided by Odesli are then automatically added to the track document.

This project was created before Sanity UI was available. When I have some spare time, I plan to switch to components from Sanity UI.

Whenever a new track is published, a GROQ-powered webhook triggers a serverless function that Tweets the link to the jam with the #ThisIsMyJam hashtag. Another serverless function automatically generates an Open Graph preview image for it.

I can see some of these tools being handy for artist websites. Ultimately, I want to start a music blog!