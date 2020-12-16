Simon Rogers
Graphic Designer and Developer
A Mr. Clippy-inspired website for an experimental film and virtual reality production company.
UBIK Productions focus on experimental feature lengths and short film production as well as digital artworks and VR development and have been exhibited extensively around the world.
The website aims to consume as much of your computer’s processing power as possible – playing HLS video, a fullscreen HTML canvas element and a three.js spinning navigation icon all at once.
Structurally, the website is a simple portfolio of projects with
/news and
/about pages providing an overview of the company’s activities – nothing new!
Sanity shines as a data-store, allowing projects to be filtered by dynamic categories which can be managed for display through front-end navigation or kept ‘hidden‘ for client-only sharing (think specific funding applications).
