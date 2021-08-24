Controlled Number Custom Input Component

Using a custom input component, we can add an HTML input with type="number" that lets the schema developer control the min , max , and/or step values of that input.

The name and file location of your input component do not matter—you just need to be able to import the file into your schema.

The options property is optional. When omitted, step will default to 1 and max and min will default to positive and negative Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER , respectively. However, at that point use of the custom component is moot.

Steps: