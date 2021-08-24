Controlled Number Custom Input Component

Geoff Ball
Support Engineer at Sanity.io
A custom input component that lets the schema creator control max, min, and step values on a number input.
import React from 'react';
import { TextInput } from '@sanity/ui';
import { FormField } from '@sanity/base/components';
import PatchEvent, { set, unset } from '@sanity/form-builder/PatchEvent';
import { useId } from '@reach/auto-id';
export const ControlledNumber = React.forwardRef((props, ref) => {
const {
type,
value,
readOnly,
markers,
presence,
compareValue,
onFocus,
onBlur,
onChange,
} = props;
const { title, description, placeholder, options } = type;
const { min, max, step } = options ?? { min: -Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER, max: Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER, step: 1 };
const handleChange = React.useCallback((event) => {
let inputValue = Number.parseFloat(event.currentTarget.value);
if (Math.abs(inputValue) > Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER) inputValue = Math.sign(inputValue) * Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER;
onChange(PatchEvent.from(inputValue ? set(inputValue) : unset()))
}, [onChange]);
const inputId = useId();
return (
<FormField
inputId={inputId}
compareValue={compareValue}
description={description}
title={title}
__unstable_markers={markers}
__unstable_presence={presence}
>
<TextInput
id={inputId}
onChange={handleChange}
value={value}
readOnly={readOnly}
placeholder={placeholder}
onFocus={onFocus}
onBlur={onBlur}
ref={ref}
type="number"
min={min || -Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER}
max={max || Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER}
step={step || 1}
/>
</FormField>
);
});
import { ControlledNumber } from '../path/to/controlled-number';
export default {
name: "documentName",
title: "Document Name",
type: "document",
fields: [
// ...,
{
name: 'numberField',
title: 'Number Field',
type: 'number',
// description: 'Optional description',
// placeholder: 'Optional placeholder value',
// validation: Rule => Rule.required().min(1),
inputComponent: ControlledNumber,
options: {
min: 1,
max: 10,
step: 1,
}
},
// ...
],
}
Using a custom input component, we can add an HTML input with
type="number" that lets the schema developer control the
min,
max, and/or
step values of that input.
The name and file location of your input component do not matter—you just need to be able to import the file into your schema.
The
options property is optional. When omitted,
step will default to 1 and
max and
min will default to positive and negative
Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER, respectively. However, at that point use of the custom component is moot.
Steps:
controlled-number.js and put it in a
components/ directory in the root of my studio) and add the input component code from above.
ControlledNumber:
import { ControlledNumber } from '../components/controlled-number';
number and an
inputComponent property of
ControlledNumber. Specify
max,
min, and
step in an
options object, as required.
