Custom Input: Placeholder

Simple Placeholder Custom Input utilising Sanity UI.
import React from 'react'
import { Stack, Heading } from '@sanity/ui'
const Placeholder = React.forwardRef((props, _ref) => {
return (
<Stack space={2}>
<Heading as='h3' size={0}>{props.type.title}</Heading>
</Stack>
)
}
)
export default Placeholder
import Placeholder from '../src/Placeholder'
export default {
name: 'test',
title: 'Test Document',
type: 'document',
fields: [
{
name: 'contentBlocks',
title: 'Content Blocks',
type: 'array',
of: [
{
name: 'placeholder',
title: 'Placeholder',
type: 'string',
inputComponent: Placeholder,
},
],
},
],
preview: {
select: {},
prepare() {
return { title: 'Test Document' }
}
},
}
When defining an array of different fields for content blocks we often need a simple placeholder field acting as id-only and containing no actual input.
Using Sanity Custom Input Component and UI we can quickly define a placeholder field as per.
