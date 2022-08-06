Email Field with Validation

{ name : 'email' , title : 'Email' , type : 'string' , validation : Rule => Rule . custom ( email => { if ( typeof email === 'undefined' ) { return true } return email . toLowerCase ( ) . match ( / ^(([^<>()[\]\\.,;:\s@"]+(\.[^<>()[\]\\.,;:\s@"]+)*)|(".+"))@((\[[0-9]{1,3}\.[0-9]{1,3}\.[0-9]{1,3}\.[0-9]{1,3}\])|(([a-zA-Z\-0-9]+\.)+[a-zA-Z]{2,}))$ / ) ? true : 'This is not an email' } ) }