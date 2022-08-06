Email Field with Validation

Saskia Bobinska
Support Engineer @Sanity
An Email field, that uses Regex-Validation.
{
name: 'email',
title: 'Email',
type: 'string',
validation: Rule => Rule.custom(email => {
if (typeof email === 'undefined') {
return true // Allow undefined values
}
return email.toLowerCase()
.match(
/^(([^<>()[\]\\.,;:\s@"]+(\.[^<>()[\]\\.,;:\s@"]+)*)|(".+"))@((\[[0-9]{1,3}\.[0-9]{1,3}\.[0-9]{1,3}\.[0-9]{1,3}\])|(([a-zA-Z\-0-9]+\.)+[a-zA-Z]{2,}))$/
)
? true
: 'This is not an email'
})
}
