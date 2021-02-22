Populate fields with data from a file upload

Per-Kristian Nordnes
Do something with a uploaded file and populate a field in the document based on that
import RouteFileInput from "../components/RouteFileInput";
export default {
name: "route",
title: "Route",
type: "document",
fields: [
{
name: "title",
title: "Title",
type: "string"
},
{
title: "Map",
name: "map",
type: "object",
inputComponent: RouteFileInput,
fields: [
{
title: "GPX file",
name: "mapfile",
type: "file",
},
{
name: "bounds",
title: "Bounds",
description: "Will be populated by file upload",
type: "string"
}
]
}
]
};
import React from "react";
import PropTypes from "prop-types";
import Fieldset from "part:@sanity/components/fieldsets/default";
import {
setIfMissing,
set,
unset
} from "part:@sanity/form-builder/patch-event";
import { FormBuilderInput } from "part:@sanity/form-builder";
import { withDocument } from "part:@sanity/form-builder";
import sanityClient from "part:@sanity/base/client";
import { PatchEvent } from "part:@sanity/form-builder";
function computeBounds(asset) {
return sanityClient.getDocument(asset._ref).then(asset => {
console.log("Computing bounds for map file", asset.url);
const { url } = asset;
// Fetch file, and compute bounds here then return the result
// (let's pretend it's done here for the sake of the example)
return { north: 0, south: 10, west: 20, east: 40 };
});
}
class CustomObjectInput extends React.PureComponent {
static propTypes = {
type: PropTypes.shape({
title: PropTypes.string,
name: PropTypes.string
}).isRequired,
level: PropTypes.number,
value: PropTypes.shape({
_type: PropTypes.string
}),
focusPath: PropTypes.array.isRequired,
onFocus: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
onChange: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
onBlur: PropTypes.func.isRequired
};
firstFieldInput = React.createRef();
handleFieldChange = (field, fieldPatchEvent) => {
const { onChange, type, document } = this.props;
// If we see a set patch that sets the asset, use the file to compute the bounds
const setAssetPatch = fieldPatchEvent.patches.find(
patch =>
patch.type === "set" &&
patch.path.length === 1 &&
patch.path[0] === "asset" &&
patch.value &&
patch.value._ref
);
if (field.name === "mapfile" && setAssetPatch) {
computeBounds(setAssetPatch.value).then(bounds => {
onChange(PatchEvent.from([set(JSON.stringify(bounds), ["bounds"])]));
});
}
// If we see a patch that removes the map asset file, unset the bounds field
if (
fieldPatchEvent.patches.find(
patch =>
patch.type === "unset" &&
patch.path.length === 1 &&
patch.path[0] === "asset"
)
) {
onChange(PatchEvent.from([unset(["bounds"])]));
}
onChange(
fieldPatchEvent
.prefixAll(field.name)
.prepend(setIfMissing({ _type: type.name }))
);
};
focus() {
this.firstFieldInput.current.focus();
}
render() {
const {
document,
type,
value,
level,
focusPath,
onFocus,
onBlur
} = this.props;
return (
<Fieldset
level={level}
legend={type.title}
description={type.description}
>
<div>
{type.fields.map((field, i) => (
// Delegate to the generic FormBuilderInput. It will resolve and insert the actual input component
// for the given field type
<FormBuilderInput
level={level + 1}
ref={i === 0 ? this.firstFieldInput : null}
key={field.name}
type={field.type}
value={value && value[field.name]}
onChange={patchEvent => this.handleFieldChange(field, patchEvent)}
path={[field.name]}
focusPath={focusPath}
onFocus={onFocus}
onBlur={onBlur}
/>
))}
</div>
</Fieldset>
);
}
}
export default withDocument(CustomObjectInput);
Consider the following schema, where we describe a route with a gpx-map file of some sort, and we want to populate a field "bounds" in that document computed from the uploaded file
