Populate fields with data from a file upload

import React from "react" ; import PropTypes from "prop-types" ; import Fieldset from "part:@sanity/components/fieldsets/default" ; import { setIfMissing , set , unset } from "part:@sanity/form-builder/patch-event" ; import { FormBuilderInput } from "part:@sanity/form-builder" ; import { withDocument } from "part:@sanity/form-builder" ; import sanityClient from "part:@sanity/base/client" ; import { PatchEvent } from "part:@sanity/form-builder" ; function computeBounds ( asset ) { return sanityClient . getDocument ( asset . _ref ) . then ( asset => { console . log ( "Computing bounds for map file" , asset . url ) ; const { url } = asset ; return { north : 0 , south : 10 , west : 20 , east : 40 } ; } ) ; } class CustomObjectInput extends React . PureComponent { static propTypes = { type : PropTypes . shape ( { title : PropTypes . string , name : PropTypes . string } ) . isRequired , level : PropTypes . number , value : PropTypes . shape ( { _type : PropTypes . string } ) , focusPath : PropTypes . array . isRequired , onFocus : PropTypes . func . isRequired , onChange : PropTypes . func . isRequired , onBlur : PropTypes . func . isRequired } ; firstFieldInput = React . createRef ( ) ; handleFieldChange = ( field , fieldPatchEvent ) => { const { onChange , type , document } = this . props ; const setAssetPatch = fieldPatchEvent . patches . find ( patch => patch . type === "set" && patch . path . length === 1 && patch . path [ 0 ] === "asset" && patch . value && patch . value . _ref ) ; if ( field . name === "mapfile" && setAssetPatch ) { computeBounds ( setAssetPatch . value ) . then ( bounds => { onChange ( PatchEvent . from ( [ set ( JSON . stringify ( bounds ) , [ "bounds" ] ) ] ) ) ; } ) ; } if ( fieldPatchEvent . patches . find ( patch => patch . type === "unset" && patch . path . length === 1 && patch . path [ 0 ] === "asset" ) ) { onChange ( PatchEvent . from ( [ unset ( [ "bounds" ] ) ] ) ) ; } onChange ( fieldPatchEvent . prefixAll ( field . name ) . prepend ( setIfMissing ( { _type : type . name } ) ) ) ; } ; focus ( ) { this . firstFieldInput . current . focus ( ) ; } render ( ) { const { document , type , value , level , focusPath , onFocus , onBlur } = this . props ; return ( < Fieldset level = { level } legend = { type . title } description = { type . description } > < div > { type . fields . map ( ( field , i ) => ( < FormBuilderInput level = { level + 1 } ref = { i === 0 ? this . firstFieldInput : null } key = { field . name } type = { field . type } value = { value && value [ field . name ] } onChange = { patchEvent => this . handleFieldChange ( field , patchEvent ) } path = { [ field . name ] } focusPath = { focusPath } onFocus = { onFocus } onBlur = { onBlur } / > ) ) } < / div > < / Fieldset > ) ; } } export default withDocument ( CustomObjectInput ) ;