V3 version of Display an array of references as a checklist

import React , { useEffect , useState } from "react" ; import { Card , Flex , Checkbox , Box , Text } from "@sanity/ui" ; import client from "./client" ; import { useId } from "@reach/auto-id" ; import { FormField , PatchEvent , set } from "sanity" ; const ReferenceSelect = React . forwardRef ( ( props , ref ) => { const [ categories , setCategories ] = useState ( [ ] ) ; useEffect ( ( ) => { const fetchCountries = async ( ) => { await client . fetch ( ` *[_type == 'categories']{ ..., _id, category } ` ) . then ( setCategories ) ; } ; fetchCountries ( ) ; } , [ ] ) ; const { type , value , readOnly , markers , presence , compareValue , onFocus , onBlur , onChange , } = props ; const handleClick = React . useCallback ( ( e ) => { const inputValue = { _key : e . target . value . slice ( 0 , 10 ) , _type : "reference" , _ref : e . target . value , } ; if ( value ) { if ( value . some ( ( country ) => country . _ref === inputValue . _ref ) ) { onChange ( PatchEvent . from ( set ( value . filter ( ( item ) => item . _ref != inputValue . _ref ) ) ) ) ; } else { onChange ( PatchEvent . from ( set ( [ ... value , inputValue ] ) ) ) ; } } else { onChange ( PatchEvent . from ( set ( [ inputValue ] ) ) ) ; } } , [ value ] ) ; const inputId = useId ( ) ; return ( < FormField description = { type ?. schemaType . description } title = { type ?. schemaType . title } __unstable_markers = { markers } __unstable_presence = { presence } compareValue = { compareValue } inputId = { inputId } readOnly = { readOnly } > { categories . map ( ( cat , index ) => ( < Card key = { index } padding = { 2 } > < Flex align = " center " > < Checkbox id = { cat . _id } style = { { display : "block" } } onClick = { handleClick } onChange = { ( ) => console . log ( "changed" ) } value = { cat . _id } checked = { value ? value . some ( ( item ) => item . _ref === cat . _id ) : false } /> < Box flex = { 1 } paddingLeft = { 3 } > < Text > < label htmlFor = { cat . _id } > { cat . category } </ label > </ Text > </ Box > </ Flex > </ Card > ) ) } </ FormField > ) ; } ) ; export default ReferenceSelect ;