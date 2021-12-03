Skip to content
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

"Removing mid section and accessing documents directly - desk structure issue"

27 replies
Last updated: Dec 3, 2021
Hi there, i need to remove this mid section and want to access documents directly. How to achieve this?
Dec 2, 2021, 11:22 AM
code:

const articleStruct = S.listItem()

.title('News')

.icon(ImNewspaper)

.child(

S.list()

.title('Articles')

.items([

S.documentTypeListItem('newsArticle').title('All News Articles').icon(ImNewspaper),


S.documentTypeListItem('latestNews').schemaType('latestNews').title('Latest News Articles').icon(ImNewspaper),


S.documentTypeListItem('featuredNews').schemaType('latestNews').title('Featured News Article').icon(ImNewspaper),

S.divider(),


S.documentTypeListItem('articleCategory').title('Article Categories').icon(FiList),

]),

);
Dec 2, 2021, 11:23 AM
Is this one specific document, or will the document change based on dynamic values elsewhere in the studio?
Dec 2, 2021, 11:52 AM
user H
this is due to different desk structure for latest and feature articles. Ive changed some and i got my desired results but now facing a warning.
Dec 2, 2021, 11:54 AM
missing id issue occuring
Dec 2, 2021, 11:55 AM
Hmm, I’ve only had that error the first time I create a defined page like this - it usually goes away after I publish the document.
Dec 2, 2021, 11:58 AM
facing same afetr publishing as well,
Dec 2, 2021, 11:59 AM
Try adding this to the bottom of your structure definition:
It will add an additional item only available in development that will list all document types.

process.env.NODE_ENV === "development"
				? S.listItem()
						.title("All Document Types")
						.child(
							S.list()
								.title("All Types")
								.items([
									// This returns an array of all the document types b
									// defined in schema.js. We filter out those that we have
									// defined the structure above
									...S.documentTypeListItems() /* .filter(hiddenDocTypes) */,
								]),
						)
				: S.divider()
With this you can navigate to your document type and see if your documents exist there.
Dec 2, 2021, 11:59 AM
Can you open inspect in the top right to view the documents JSON and show the oputput?
Dec 2, 2021, 12:00 PM
the weird thing is that these missing id doesn't exist in my model/schema. I have nowhere 
featuredNewsArticle
and 
latestNewsArticle
Dec 2, 2021, 12:00 PM
^^ The JSON output should help us understand this
Dec 2, 2021, 12:01 PM
ive added all docuements in structure and latest and feature news are showing
Dec 2, 2021, 12:05 PM
here's the code,


const articleStruct = S.listItem()

.title('News')

.icon(ImNewspaper)

.child(

S.list()

.title('Articles')

.items([

S.documentTypeListItem('newsArticle').title('All News Articles').icon(ImNewspaper),

S.documentListItem()

.schemaType('latestNews')

.title('Latest News Articles')

.icon(ImNewspaper)

.child(S.document().schemaType('latestNews').id('latestNews')),

S.documentListItem()

.schemaType('featuredNews')

.title('Featured News Article')

.icon(ImNewspaper)

.child(S.document().schemaType('featuredNews').id('featuredNews')),

//S.documentTypeListItem('latestNews').schemaType('latestNews').title('Latest News Articles').icon(ImNewspaper),
 
//S.documentTypeListItem('featuredNews').schemaType('latestNews').title('Featured News Article').icon(ImNewspaper),
 
S.divider(),

S.documentTypeListItem('articleCategory').title('Article Categories').icon(FiList),

]),

);
Dec 2, 2021, 12:06 PM
Could you go back to where you’re having the error.
• In the top right select inspect.
• Screenshot the parsed JSON
Dec 2, 2021, 12:07 PM
id is latestNews but on cms its showing missing id latestNewsArticles. 😶
Dec 2, 2021, 12:11 PM
Looks like you need to delete the document, then return to where you’re seeing the error and recreate it there.
Dec 2, 2021, 12:12 PM
OR change the id in the structure to match what it actually is
Dec 2, 2021, 12:12 PM
already changhed the id in structure but i guess i have to delete and recreate it. Can you share the doc delete cmd??
Dec 2, 2021, 12:14 PM
You can delete from the bottom right of the editor
Dec 2, 2021, 12:17 PM
ive deleted but same issue is there as you can see.
Dec 2, 2021, 12:18 PM
Yes - the UI is showing but you haven’t actually created it yet
Dec 2, 2021, 12:20 PM
its same,
Dec 2, 2021, 12:20 PM
it looks like desk structure issue,
Dec 2, 2021, 12:21 PM
Yeah, I’m not sure what’s wrong then.
Dec 2, 2021, 12:24 PM
Try setting an 
id
on the document list item:

S.documentListItem()
  .id('featuredNews')
  .schemaType('featuredNews')
  .title('Featured News Article')
  .icon(ImNewspaper)
Dec 2, 2021, 4:38 PM
(if you don't have any custom needs for the child editor, you don't have to specify the 
.child()
for what it's worth)
Dec 2, 2021, 4:39 PM
user Z
user H
i removed the id part in child and it fixed, 🤦‍♂️
Dec 3, 2021, 7:06 AM
user Z
user H
i removed the id part and it fixed, 🤦‍♂️
Dec 3, 2021, 7:06 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.