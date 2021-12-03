process.env.NODE_ENV === "development" ? S.listItem() .title("All Document Types") .child( S.list() .title("All Types") .items([ // This returns an array of all the document types b // defined in schema.js. We filter out those that we have // defined the structure above ...S.documentTypeListItems() /* .filter(hiddenDocTypes) */, ]), ) : S.divider()

Try adding this to the bottom of your structure definition:It will add an additional item only available in development that will list all document types.With this you can navigate to your document type and see if your documents exist there.