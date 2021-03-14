// setSlugAndPublishAction.js import {useState, useEffect} from 'react' import {useDocumentOperation} from '@sanity/react-hooks' import sanityClient from '@sanity/client' const sanityClientConfig = { projectId: process.env.SANITY_STUDIO_API_PROJECT_ID, dataset: process.env.SANITY_STUDIO_API_DATASET, token: process.env.SANITY_STUDIO_API_TOKEN, useCdn: true, } export default function SetSlugAndPublishAction(props) { const {patch, publish} = useDocumentOperation(props.id, props.type) const [isPublishing, setIsPublishing] = useState(false) useEffect(() => { // if the isPublishing state was set to true and the draft has changed // to become `null` the document has been published if (isPublishing && !props.draft) { setIsPublishing(false) } }, [props.draft]) return { disabled: publish.disabled, label: isPublishing ? 'Publishing…' : 'Publish', onHandle: async () => { // This will update the button text setIsPublishing(true) const client = sanityClient(sanityClientConfig) let slug = '', name = props.draft.name /// TODO: load a slugify function from the document for this task switch (props.type) { case 'tag': let gameName = props.draft.game._ref const query = '*[_type == "game" && _id == $gameID][0] {name}' const params = {gameID: gameName} await client.fetch(query, params).then(game => { gameName = !!game ? game.name : gameName }) name = slug = `${gameName}-tag-${props.draft.tagnumber}` break; default: break; } // Set the slug patch.execute([{set: { slug: { _type: 'slug', current: slug.toLowerCase() }, name: name.toLowerCase() }}]) // Perform the publish publish.execute() // Signal that the action is completed props.onComplete() } } }