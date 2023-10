Hey πŸ‘‹

I'm trying to add a field to my schema so that I can select multiple strings from a list in the UI, for example, the user can select "A", "C", "E" from a list of strings ("A", "B", "C", D", "E"... etc)



Is there a best way to do this. The list to choose from will be fixed and won't need to be coded.



I was looking a array of type string, but I can't find a way to do it