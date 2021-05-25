Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Adding headings and text to fieldsets in Sanity projects.

8 replies
Last updated: May 25, 2021
Hey there! Just started my first Sanity project and loving it so far. I have a bunch of fieldsets that I would like to add a heading, and some content to just to give some more context on what the following fields will relate to but I can't seem to find a way to add those. Can anyone point me in the right direction? Cheers!
May 24, 2021, 10:48 PM
Hey Ryan! Welcome! You can specify a title and description on your fieldsets like this:
{
  type: 'object',
  name: 'person',
  fieldsets: [
    {name: 'social', title: 'Social media handles', description: 'A collection of social media handles'}
  ],
  fields: [
    {
      title: 'Name',
      name: 'name',
      type: 'string'
    },
    {
      title: 'Twitter',
      name: 'twitter',
      type: 'string',
      fieldset: 'social'
    },
    {
      title: 'Instagram',
      name: 'instagram',
      type: 'string',
      fieldset: 'social'
    },
    {
      title: 'Facebook',
      name: 'facebook',
      type: 'string',
      fieldset: 'social'
    }
  ]
}
You can find the documentation on this
here .
May 24, 2021, 10:59 PM
Oh excellent, thank you. I didn't see in the documentation that you could add a description but I also should have tried it 😄
Is it possible to add stand-alone headings and text do you know?
May 24, 2021, 11:04 PM
The description bit is missing from the docs, but I gave it a go and it worked out!Hmmm. I’m not sure re:separate headings. How are you picturing them? Like moving the headings in between the fieldset’s fields? Or am I misunderstanding?
May 24, 2021, 11:09 PM
Yeah I was thinking of something like the following:

[
  {name: "field", "type: "string", title: "Example field"},
  {type: "heading", level: 4, title: "This is a heading"},
  {type: "message", title: "This is a stand-alone piece of text"},
  {name: "field2", "type: "string", title: "Example field"},
]
May 24, 2021, 11:10 PM
Just to follow up on this, I just ended up making my own custom components 🙂
May 25, 2021, 2:55 AM
Nice!
May 25, 2021, 3:04 PM
If you’d like, you can publish them to the community studio here !
May 25, 2021, 3:05 PM

