Adding image assets as list items in Sanity.io desk structure

7 replies
Last updated: Apr 27, 2020
Is it possible to have image assets appear as a list item in the desk structure?? I want an assets folder where you can edit and delete images.
Apr 27, 2020, 12:33 PM
Add an listItem like this:
listItem()
.title('All images')
.child(documentTypeList('sanity.imageAsset'))
Apr 27, 2020, 12:56 PM
thank you!!!!! That's great!
Apr 27, 2020, 1:19 PM
user C
is it possible to filter the data model shown to I can just show the image, lanel and description for instance instead of all the data
Apr 27, 2020, 1:24 PM
There aren’t any built-in methods for that, but you can pass a custom component and the image asset _id as a prop
Apr 27, 2020, 2:41 PM
The list item would look like this:
listItem()
	.title('Images')
	.child(
		documentTypeList('sanity.imageAsset').child(assetID =&gt;
			component()
				.title('The image')
				.component(props =&gt; &lt;div&gt;{JSON.stringify(assetID)}&lt;/div&gt;)
			)
		)
Apr 27, 2020, 2:42 PM
Apr 27, 2020, 2:43 PM
great, thanks a lot!!!
Apr 27, 2020, 10:56 PM

