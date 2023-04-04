Adding images to the blockContent schema in Sanity.io

Hello, I have a question about the blockContent-schema + PortableText/React plugin. I build small sites for small businesses, often creative people who wants to custom their’ content a lot. As of now I use the portable text module as often as I can, as they can add/remove content as they wish, without me having to edit the studio. A little like other cmses like hubspot where the rich text-module allows the client to add pretty much anything. BUT, I’m wondering about images. Is there any addon or alternative to the blockContent that allows for the user to add images? Or can you add some functionality to the blockContent so they can add images into it? Thanks in advance!

