Adding reference arrays programmatically in Sanity.io

{ name: 'creators', title: 'Creators', type: 'reference', to: [{ type: 'creator' }] }

const patch = await sanityClient .patch(auction._id) .set({ creators: [] }) .append('creators', [{ _type: 'reference', _ref: creator._id }]) .commit();

{ name: 'creators', title: 'Creators', type: 'reference', to: [{ type: 'creator' }, { type: 'person' }] }

const patch = await sanityClient .patch(auction._id) .set({ creators: [] }) .append('creators', [{ _type: 'creator', _ref: creator._id }]) .commit();

Does the schema for this array allow for multiple types of documents to be referenced? If so, I believe the issue is that you need to specifyas the type of the document being referenced so that the Studio UI knows what to render.To break it down a bit further, if your schema looks like this:You can programmatically set a reference like so:However, if it looks like this:This should work (so long as you're autogenerating your array keys):Let me know if that's not the behavior you're getting though!