Adding reference arrays programmatically in Sanity.io

Clean Next.js + Sanity app - Template
Featured contribution
Official(made by Sanity team)
A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.Go to Clean Next.js + Sanity app
The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.
Get more help in the community Slack
|Topic
|Categories
|Featured
|Replies
|Last Updated
|CLI Error - zsh: command not found
|Jan 29, 2022
|DOMParser is not defined at defaultParseHtml
|Dec 3, 2020
|Does anyone get this error? I have had this problem for a while now and I’m not sure how to resolve it: ``` ╰─ sudo npm...
|Not featured
|Jan 13, 2021
|Hello, Does anyone know what I could've done to result in these? I suspect it's something with the packages being installed...
|Not featured
|Jan 20, 2021
|Hi! I'm trying to implement the markdown editor in the default blog starter! Tried the plugin but it's throwing error!
|Not featured
|Jan 26, 2021
|I get this error when trying to run a Sanity Studio ```Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read property 'sanity' of undefined```
|Not featured
|Jan 12, 2021
|Unknown type: svgUploadPreview. Valid types are: page, goal, array...
|Not featured
|Oct 19, 2020
|Hi again! Ive been trying to use `@sanity/block-tools` and i keep getting this error: ```ReferenceError: DOMParser is not...
|Not featured
|Dec 3, 2020
|I tried fetching my posts from sanity but got this error, Pls how do i fix it
|Not featured
|Jan 8, 2021
|My project using next.js ecommerce starter is not running locally
|Not featured
|Feb 2, 2021
A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.Go to Clean Next.js + Sanity app
A Sanity-powered personal website with built-in content editing and instant previews.Go to Personal Website with Built-in Content Editing
A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.Go to Blog with Built-in Content Editing