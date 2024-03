Adding type to unique slug validation in Sanity.io

// /lib/isUniqueAcrossAllDocuments.js // Note: this assumes that every document that has a slug field // have it on the `slug` field at the root export async function isUniqueAcrossAllDocuments(slug, context) { const {document, getClient} = context const client = getClient({apiVersion: '2022-12-07'}) const id = document._id.replace(/^drafts\./, '') const params = { draft: `drafts.${id}`, published: id, slug, } const query = `!defined(*[!(_id in [$draft, $published]) && slug.current == $slug][0]._id)` const result = await client.fetch(query, params) return result }

This is the example I have been using, taken right from the docs here But the update I am trying to make I cannot get dialed in. Basically I need to only enforce this if both documents are the same type. So if it s a 'presentation' and a 'video' (name values) and the url is the same that does not matter to me, only if both are 'video' (or whatever the template name is)