Adding type to unique slug validation in Sanity.io

I'm trying to implement a unique slug validation, but I only need them unique among the same doc type (name, document._type value). The example function for this is across all documents. Does anyone have an idea how to add the type to this? (details in) 🧵
Mar 27, 2024, 11:10 PM
This is the example I have been using, taken right from the docs here
But the update I am trying to make I cannot get dialed in. Basically I need to only enforce this if both documents are the same type. So if it s a 'presentation' and a 'video' (name values) and the url is the same that does not matter to me, only if both are 'video' (or whatever the template name is)
// /lib/isUniqueAcrossAllDocuments.js // Note: this assumes that every document that has a slug field // have it on the `slug` field at the root export async function isUniqueAcrossAllDocuments(slug, context) { const {document, getClient} = context const client = getClient({apiVersion: '2022-12-07'}) const id = document._id.replace(/^drafts\./, '') const params = { draft: `drafts.${id}`, published: id, slug, } const query = `!defined(*[!(_id in [$draft, $published]) && slug.current == $slug][0]._id)` const result = await client.fetch(query, params) return result }
Mar 27, 2024, 11:12 PM
The behaviour you’re explaining (uniqueness across document types) should be the default. Getting rid of this function should get you what you’re after.
Mar 27, 2024, 11:52 PM
Hi there! I'm using this validation code below, but I have a difference in the return statement compared to yours. While you exclude draft documents and return an empty array, mine return a boolean value (
trueor
false). Here's my code for your reference:
defineField({ name: 'slug', title: 'Slug', type: 'slug', options: { source: 'title', maxLength: 96, isUnique: async (slug, context) => { // Search for all documents with the same slug const query = `*[_type == "post" && slug.current == $slug]`; const documents = await context.getClient({ apiVersion }).fetch<Post[]>(query, { slug, }); // Returns true if no documents are found, false otherwise return documents.length <= 1; }, }, }),
Mar 28, 2024, 11:58 AM
user ADid not even realize that, thanks for pointing that out, worked exactly how I was expecting it too, thanks!
Mar 29, 2024, 10:10 PM
