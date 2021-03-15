Skip to content
&amp;max-w=200 - Limiting Maximum Image Width

1 replies
Last updated: Mar 15, 2021

I'm trying to limit the maximum image width by appending 

&amp;max-w=200
to the url, but it has absolutely no effect. 
&amp;w=200
works fine, but 
max-w
doesn't.Do i need to set any more config for this to have an effect?

Mar 15, 2021, 1:29 AM

w=200&amp;fit=max
is usually what you want - 
max-w
only kicks into effect when combined with 
fit=crop

Mar 15, 2021, 2:27 AM

