Anyone who could help me out with sanity/mux? I’m new to sanity and mux, and I want to be able to upload videos in sanity using mux, this integration for studio was easy. However, when I’m trying to fetch the video for web, I get this:



video: { asset: { _ref: '6c100819-3c4b-4c80-9077-3219a7ccb35e' } }

{ name: 'video', type: 'mux.video', }

groq`*[_type == "post"]`

The ref is the same as the videos passthrough property. I dont get any other data on the asset (preferably I want the id).In my schema I’ve added it like this (to a post consisting of some additional fields such as text, images etc.):And my query is currently super simple: