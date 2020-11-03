Pricing update: Free users
Anyone who could help me out with sanity/mux?

5 replies
Last updated: Nov 3, 2020

Anyone who could help me out with sanity/mux? I’m new to sanity and mux, and I want to be able to upload videos in sanity using mux, this integration for studio was easy. However, when I’m trying to fetch the video for web, I get this:

video: { asset: { _ref: '6c100819-3c4b-4c80-9077-3219a7ccb35e' } }
The ref is the same as the videos passthrough property. I dont get any other data on the asset (preferably I want the id).
In my schema I’ve added it like this (to a post consisting of some additional fields such as text, images etc.):

{
  name: 'video',
  type: 'mux.video',
}
And my query is currently super simple:

groq`*[_type == "post"]`

Nov 3, 2020, 10:41 AM

The 

asset
field is presumably a reference to an asset, and not an asset by itself, so it has to be dereferenced/expanded in the query https://www.sanity.io/docs/how-queries-work#expanding-references-8ca3cefc3a31

Nov 3, 2020, 10:50 AM
Nov 3, 2020, 10:58 AM

Thanks, yes I looked through that. However, I don’t understand how I can use that reference to get the videos Id. I have tried following the tutorial of sanity + mux with the request posted there, however the response is still the same:

video: { asset: { _ref: '6c100819-3c4b-4c80-9077-3219a7ccb35e' } }

Nov 3, 2020, 11:09 AM

Its solved, added to query 

"video": video.asset-&gt;

Nov 3, 2020, 11:43 AM

Glad you got help with that! Let me know if we can help with anything else!

Nov 3, 2020, 3:51 PM

