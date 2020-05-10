The usual approach is to make an “order” document that holds an array of references to the document type you want to order. You can use structure builder to make this a singleton and organize it so that it is located alongside an “all documents of this type” list.

The advantage is that you don’t lock your documents into one specific order, although we recognize that sometimes that’s what you want. Affordances for that type of ordering is in the plan of things to look at.

