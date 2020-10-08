Attaching images to Sanity editor using generated blobs

Hello folks, I'm wondering if it's possible to attach on the editor a blob as an actual image? What I'm thinking of is...1. On the editor, I put a title and a description2. There is a button called "Generate og:image"3. If I click it, it creates a blob of image on the browser4. It is attached as an actual image5. It will be uploaded to sanity cdn.6. During the build time (or on the server) the url is used for 'og:image' tag.I'm curious about (4). I might need to dig more into sources of image type. But has anyone done something similar already?