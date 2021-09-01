Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Best practice for creating internal links with unique slugs in Sanity and Next.js

8 replies
Last updated: Sep 1, 2021
I am using Sanity with Nextjs.Let say that i have pages, blogPage and authorPage.
Then i want to create internalLink. I am creating references to those 3 types.
how should i use slug i am getting in correct way?
I do not want to omit /blog/ or /author/ . Page type can also be /whatever

&lt;NextLink href={slug}&gt;{children}&lt;/ NextLink&gt;
Aug 20, 2021, 1:30 PM
Hei!Yes and no.
In simple case i just query for slug and pass it to `&lt;NextLink href={
${props.mark.slug}
}&gt;` like that.Let say that 
slug = "blog-name"
Some “magic” is happening and Next takes it to 
/blog/blog-name
.First i was thinking that it will be best to query for type to and do something like that
`&lt;NextLink href={
${props.mark.type}/${props.mark.slug}
}&gt;`but “magic” is happening and it takes me to 
/blog/blog/blog-name
or 
/author/author-name
So if i will make sure that slugs er unik thats works.

I have dose edge cases.
Where 
slug = "blog"
or 
slug = "author"
but i wish to navigate to 
/blog
or 
/author
page.
The solution i came with is to use
validation and check if slug is unik
I am looking for best practice solution. Please give me some feedback
🙂
Aug 28, 2021, 8:57 AM
Aug 28, 2021, 8:57 AM
The interesting ting is that i do not have any of those problems any more. And i did not do nothing.pages/blog/[slug].tsx /index.tsx is the structure.
But i hope that `&lt;NextLink href={
${props.mark.type}/${props.mark.slug}
}&gt;` is the right way to go?
Aug 31, 2021, 8:45 PM
Looks good! Strange that it suddenly started working, though!
Aug 31, 2021, 8:46 PM
Thanks Racheal
Sep 1, 2021, 6:43 AM
