function slugHex() { function getRandomInt(min, max) { min = Math.ceil(min); max = Math.floor(max); return Math.floor(Math.random() * (max - min) + min); } // hex 5 digits: [10000-fffff] let x = 65536 let y = 1048575 return (getRandomInt(x,y).toString(16) + '-') }

{ name: 'slug', title: 'Slug', type: 'slug', options: { source: 'title', slugify: input => input .toLowerCase() .replace(/^/, slugHex()) .replace(/\s+/g, '-') .replace(/[^\w\-]+/g, '') .replace(/\-\-+/g, '-') .replace(/^-+/, '') .replace(/-+$/, '') .slice(0, 101) },

One of the cool things in the studio is using it as a way to practice different js ideas and get immediate results. This is totally unnecessary for nearly any real use case and likely can be written cleaner, but it was a fun experiment with js objects and regex in a schema.I wanted to try to get more granular control of the included slug function along with prepended a small hex string. Maybe it can give you some inspiration:insert hex:call it in the schema: