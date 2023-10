Best practices for managing data fetched from an API in Sanity

👋

S.document().documentId("categoriesSettings")

_id

.documentId("external-category" + element.toLowerCase())

listItem()

🙂

Hey UserI think there are 2 parts to this:1. getting the data from the other API before rendering items (an async structure). This snippet may help you with this part. 2. displaying the categories from that dataFor 2, what is your goal there? Will documents also live in Sanity and be enhanced with data in the studio? Or do you simply want to list categories without altering them?If you'll enhance them, your general approach seems quite sound, but you may want to re-think theportion. The way it's currently structured would make so every document has the same, essentially rendering the same data. Maybe you can doto provide unique _ids in Sanity anchored in the original category?I also think you'll probably need a S.list( ) for rendering the categories as children of the "Gestione Categorie"... Hope this helps! Let me know how I can be of further service