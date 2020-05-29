Best practices for using Sanity, Gatsby, and Netlify together

Using Sanity + Gatsby + Netlify, is the “best” option to get all the data your site needs at the top of the app and then pass it all down through props?

If you have graphql queries to sanity on each component, would they each get classed as 1 api request each, so potentially hundreds/thousands of api calls per build? When you could just call everything at the top and use 1 call? Or is Gatsby smarter and bulk calls? I guess it cant as the component queries rely on vars/data returned in the top call

