Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Best practices for using Sanity, Gatsby, and Netlify together

4 replies
Last updated: May 29, 2020
Using Sanity + Gatsby + Netlify, is the “best” option to get all the data your site needs at the top of the app and then pass it all down through props?
If you have graphql queries to sanity on each component, would they each get classed as 1 api request each, so potentially hundreds/thousands of api calls per build? When you could just call everything at the top and use 1 call? Or is Gatsby smarter and bulk calls? I guess it cant as the component queries rely on vars/data returned in the top call
May 28, 2020, 8:05 PM
Quick sidenote on how the Sanity source plugin works
When starting Gatsby in development or building a website, the source plugin will first fetch the GraphQL Schema Definitions  from Sanity deployed GraphQL API. The source plugin uses this to tell Gatsby which fields should be available to prevent it from breaking if the content for certain fields happens to disappear. Then it will hit the project’s export endpoint, which streams all the accessible documents to Gatsby’s in-memory datastore.
In order words, the whole site is built with two requests. Running the development server, will also set up a listener  that pushes whatever changes come from Sanity to Gatsby in real-time, without doing additional API queries. If we give the source plugin a token with permission to read drafts, we’ll see the changes instantly. This can also be experienced with Gatsby Preview .
May 28, 2020, 8:11 PM
May 28, 2020, 8:11 PM
tl;drQuery any way you want with our source-plugin. It only takes 2 requests against our APIs however you're doing it.
May 28, 2020, 8:11 PM
Oh that is so cool. Really clever for Gatsby to cache every document rather than fire off a bunch of queries to live api’s. Thanks for the explanation 👍
May 29, 2020, 9:42 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.