Best way to convert HTML to a PortableText object?

Featured topic
5 replies
Last updated: Dec 3, 2020

Hi folks! Does anyone know a simple way of converting HTML to a PortableText object? A library of some sorts? Im trying to import some data from an old site into Sanity, and smdm of the content has been built with a wysiwyg editor saving it as html...

Dec 3, 2020, 9:31 AM

sanity have their own lib for it 🙂 https://www.npmjs.com/package/@sanity/block-tools

Dec 3, 2020, 9:36 AM

Amazing! I have no idea how i managed to miss that - only found libs for going the other way around 😄 Thanks a lot

user V
!

Dec 3, 2020, 9:37 AM

no problem! it also support custom rules if you want to convert some tags to a custom block type. quite handy 👌

Dec 3, 2020, 9:39 AM

Might be useful to read through a higher-level guide like https://www.sanity.io/guides/how-to-migrate-your-html-blog-content-from-ghost — even if it’s not the same source as for your migration it probably covers relevant issues 🙂

Dec 3, 2020, 9:39 AM

It looks great - both the library and the post - i was going to run the import through the api, but converting all the data to ndjson and using the cli seems like a better idea! Thank you both! ❤️

Dec 3, 2020, 9:43 AM

