user M

Ah, I see, yes, that could be an alternate to do the opposite approach. I'll give the alternate approach a try next time.For the current example, after some persistence and looping with cooldown to prevent rate limiting, I was able to delete the 20,000 entries. And I have already reimported the updated data successfully.Of note, this use case of clearing out a document type is probably pretty common so something built in to easily do so would be very helpful, even if that requires some sort of extra safe guard to prevent accidental wipes. Something I could've done with a few clicks in phpMyAdmin or MySQL Workbench took a few hours to try and piece together the code to do a similarly common function. Suggestion for the future.Thanks much again Kitty and RD for your responses. Appreciate it!