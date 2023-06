Can a Form Component in Sanity access props/data from its parent component?

palette

export default defineType({ title: "Post", name: "post", type: "document", fields: [ defineField({ title: "Main image", name: "image", type: "image", fields: [ defineField({ title: "Colour palette", name: "colorPalette", type: "string", options: { list: [ { title: "Dominant", value: "dominant" }, { title: "Vibrant", value: "vibrant" }, { title: "Light Vibrant", value: "lightVibrant" }, { title: "Dark Vibrant", value: "darkVibrant" }, { title: "Muted", value: "muted" }, { title: "Light Muted", value: "lightMuted" }, { title: "Dark Muted", value: "darkMuted" }, { title: "Custom", value: "custom" } ] } }) ] }) ] });

Hello! I’m using Sanity `palette` image metadata on my website’s front-end, to add some colour to the page. I’ve added a select box to my schema, which allows users to select one of the available colours.I’d like to display a small colour swatch beside the select box, and I’m attempting to use the Form Components API to achieve this. So far, I’ve been able to gain access to the currently-selected value (see screenshot, below), but is it possible to access the image itself? I need to fetch the corresponding colour from the image’smetadata in order to render my colour swatch.My colour palette field is a child of the image field, so I’m hoping it can access its parent somehow. My schema looks similar to this:Thanks!