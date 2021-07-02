Skip to content
Can't Override the CSS-Variable --Card-Bg-Color When Overriding CSS-Variables?

7 replies
Last updated: Jul 2, 2021

Cant override the css-variable 

--card-bg-color
when trying to overide css-variables https://www.sanity.io/docs/styling#d7f9b5cc2adb . Other overrides seems to work. Anybody has some pointers?

Jul 1, 2021, 8:43 AM

Managed to target what I wanted with this funky selector, but it doesn't seem optimal 😅

:global([class^="documentPanel_documentViewerContainer"]) {
    background-color: #efefef;
}

Jul 1, 2021, 8:52 AM

I don’t think 

:global
is a valid CSS pseudo class. https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/Pseudo-classes Did you mean 
:root
?

Jul 1, 2021, 9:28 AM

Good catch, the 

:global
-part of the selector was not necessary here 🙌 Don't really know this selector, but it's something Sanity uses in their docs , but apparently it was unnecessary here 🙂
So this is also working:

[class^="documentPanel_documentViewerContainer"] {
    background-color: #efefef;
}
But still looking for a better way to solve this than using this weird custom selector..
🤔

Jul 1, 2021, 10:32 AM

What’s weird about it?

Jul 1, 2021, 12:07 PM

It feels a bit fragile to make a selector like this, and Sanity encourages you to override css-variables for this kind of styling . There is a css-variable that should work for this, 

--card-bg-color
, but it seems like there is a bug with this particular css-variable, can't override it, it just gets set to 
#fff
🤷 I can override other variables, but not this one.

Jul 1, 2021, 1:21 PM

Hey Daniel! I believe there are only certain variables you can override in the Studio. If it’s not listed here , it can’t be overridden.

Jul 1, 2021, 7:01 PM

Ok, thanks 👍

Jul 2, 2021, 6:22 AM

