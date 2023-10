/schemas

/schemas

/schemas

client.ts

/schemas

Hi everyone! I’m starting a job next week using Sanity + Next.js, so I’ve started spiking ahead of time and teaching myself about Sanity as a headless CMS. I followed User’s tutorial here , which was great at showing the basics of building and deploying a Sanity Studio schema, the Presence API, the content lake, etc. Then for the frontend, User selected a Next.js blog template and deployed it on Vercel. She didn’t go into too much detail about tailoring and customization, as this was in the final 2 minutes of the video, just encouraged us to select a blog based template and play around with it.I selected this template, and tweaked some of the interface and content type definitions for Post and Author to match the naming conventions we had in the tutorial (or vice versa in some cases), so when it was connected to my headless Sanity Studio and deployed, everything would be apples to apples. Everything showed up correctly after this. Now I see there is also afolder inside the Next.js template with it’s own content type definitions for Post and Author, and a couple of presentational components that pull from this schema’s content types instead of the deployed Sanity schema that the project links to. Aside from redirecting those content type definitions to ones that come in from the Sanity Studio repo, is thisfolder with the duplicate schema definitions necessary to keep on the frontend? It looks like it’s packaged in as an embedded studio for Sanity Studio functionality out of the box without a corresponding sanity.io deployment.I’m leaning towards ripping it out, as another tutorial mentions creating afile which will fetch from the content lake, and does not have afolder in the front end. I’m pretty certain it’s not needed but am I missing something? I can’t seem to find a straight answer online as to whether or not this is redundant in a headless deployed CMS scenario.