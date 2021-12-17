editModal

export default { name: 'objectTesting', title: 'Object Testing', type: 'document', fields: [ { name: 'title', title: 'Title', type: 'string', }, { name: 'arrayDialog', type: 'array', options: { editModal: 'dialog', }, of: [ { name: 'objectDialog', title: 'Object Dialog', type: 'object', fields: [ { name: 'title', title: 'Title', type: 'string', }, ], }, ] }, { name: 'arrayPopover', type: 'array', options: { editModal: 'popover', }, of: [ { name: 'objectPopover', title: 'Object Popover', type: 'object', fields: [ { name: 'title', title: 'Title', type: 'string', }, ], }, ] }, { name: 'arrayFullscreen', type: 'array', options: { editModal: 'fullscreen', }, of: [ { name: 'objectFullscreen', title: 'Object Fullscreen', type: 'object', fields: [ { name: 'title', title: 'Title', type: 'string', }, ], }, ] } ], }

I just had a coworker mention that you can put theoption on the array instead of the object to get it to work. Ex:Either way, it should be clarified!