Code mistake in tutorial and alternative solution found by user

import client from '../client' const BlogPost = ({ title = 'No title', name = 'No name' }) => ( <div> <h1>{title}</h1> <span>By {name}</span> </div> ) BlogPost.getInitialProps = async ({ query: { slug } }) => { const document = await client.fetch('*[_type == "post" && slug.current == $slug][0]{title, "name": author->name}', { slug }) return document } export default BlogPost

I found another tutorial on dev.to -> https://dev.to/sanity-io/tutorial-run-a-sanity-backed-blog-with-react-and-nextjs-1eek The code here is much smaller and worked for me.I’m not sure if the code in the Sanity Blog is wrong, but it did not work for me. Maybe someone can have a look on this?