Controlling Desk sidebar based on user attributes

useCurrentUser

sanity.config.ts

I am wanting to control what is in the Desk sidebar (like Settings, etc) based on the current user attributes like their role, or even down to a specific user’s email address. However if I callfrom insideI get a nasty warning and I realize that it is because I’m using a hook and it is not inside a React component. My question is where would be the best place to make this call, or is there another “non-hook” way to go about getting the currently logged in user? Thanks for any pointers.