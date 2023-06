Converting comma-separated string to multiple tags in Sanity

const query = `{ "tags: *[_type == "tag"]{_id, title}, "posts": *[_type == "post"] }` //fetch all tag and post documents const {tags, posts} = await client.fetch(query) //loop through all posts posts.forEach(post => { //split the string of tag titles you have and return an array of refs instead const tagRefs = tagString.split(',').map(title => { const tag = tags.find(tag => tag.title === title) return {_type: 'reference', _ref: tag._id} }) //patch the post with the new array of tag refs client.patch(post._id).set({tags: tagRefs}).commit({autoGenerateArrayKeys: true,}) })

sanity exec ./path/to/script --with-user-token

Got it! You'd have to write a migration script to populate them then. Here's the basics of what you'd need to do:Depending on what version of the Studio you're using, you'd need to import and configure a client. If you have a large number of documents, you'd also need to work in batches to make sure you don't hit the API rate limit . Finally, you'd execute the script