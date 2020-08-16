Skip to content
How to Migrate Data From Craft CMS Commerce Website to Sanity

Last updated: Aug 16, 2020

I need to migrate data from a Craft cms commerce website to sanity which is the best way todo this ?

Aug 15, 2020, 11:09 AM

user B
! Check out this guide and see if that makes sense to you https://www.sanity.io/guides/guide-importing-data-from-external-sources

Aug 15, 2020, 11:24 AM

I'm copy pasting manually from WordPress. To be fair, i only have about 60 posts 😄

Aug 15, 2020, 12:28 PM

Copying manually is one approach, but this is an e-commerce site with more than 240 product entries and hundreds of product variants which could be a little longwinded , would it be possible to link through GraphQL and transfer data that way ?

Aug 16, 2020, 10:44 AM

user B
AFAIK there no way to import via graphql. Either you need to export your data to ndjson and use the cli to import, or write an import script as described in the guide above.Also see more here:
https://www.sanity.io/docs/importing-data

Aug 16, 2020, 5:53 PM

