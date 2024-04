Hi all.I'm looking to make a custom input component and trying to see if something like this is possible.On my site, I'm currently using the document localisation plugin in order to create a "multisite". Aka, one admin dashboard, three websites. The schema and structure is the same throughout all three sites.What I'm wanting to create is a replica of the reference search component. However, I'd like to be able to only search for documents with the same language as the current workspace (the workspace and the language ID's are the same for each unique site).It's a bit of a pain trying to link to say, the homepage, but having three distinct homepages popup every time you search.Is there any way of doing this?