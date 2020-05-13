Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Creating an array of references for a product category in Sanity.io

2 replies
Last updated: May 13, 2020
Hey all, I’m trying to create an array of references in a product category document that populates with products that have their category defined. So, if I have a type of window with a category of “vinyl window”, I’d like that to show up in the array of refs in my “vinyl window” category. I found the validation section in the docs, but I’m not sure how to implement the idea
May 12, 2020, 8:53 PM
So, you're kind of trying to show incoming references for a document. E.g. "all documents referencing this document", right?
There's no out of the box way of doing that, but one way would be to create a new document tab and query for the documents in that tab and list them out yourself... would that work for you?


https://www.sanity.io/docs/structure-builder-typical-use-cases#tabs-with-content-previews-a8e5cc70dbc0
May 13, 2020, 7:37 AM
So, you're kind of trying to show incoming references for a document. E.g. "all documents referencing this document", right?
There's no out of the box way of doing that, but one way would be to create a new document tab and query for the documents in that tab and list them out yourself... would that work for you?


https://www.sanity.io/docs/structure-builder-typical-use-cases#tabs-with-content-previews-a8e5cc70dbc0
May 13, 2020, 7:37 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.