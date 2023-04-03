user M

import { PreviewProps, defineField, defineType } from 'sanity'

import { RiTeamLine } from 'react-icons/ri'

const Preview = (props: PreviewProps) => {

return (

<>

{console.log(props)}

{props.renderDefault({

*...*props,

title: props.schemaType?.title,

description: props.schemaType?.description

})}

</>

)

}

export default defineType({

name: 'sectionTeam',

title: 'Section Team',

type: 'object',

fields: [

defineField({

title: 'Team members',

description: 'Select all team members and drag & drop to sort the order.',

name: 'teamMembers',

type: 'array',

of: [

{

type: 'reference',

to: [{ type: 'user' }]

}

],

options: {

layout: 'grid'

}

})

],

components: {

preview: Preview

}

// preview: {

// select: {

// title: 'title',

// teamMembers: 'teamMembers',

// text: 'text'

// },

// prepare({ title, text, teamMembers }) {

// console.log(teamMembers)

// return {

// title: 'Section Team',

// media: RiTeamLine

// }

// }

// }

})

This works just fine but I am actually trying to loop through the selected reference array items. But it's sooo deeply nested. I am currently looking into "props.schemaType".