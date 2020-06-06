Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Debugging warnings after cloning Sanity repo

2 replies
Last updated: Jun 6, 2020
Could someone help me debug why I may be getting these warnings. I just cloned a sanity repo I had on github after moving to a new computer, the project seems to run but has these warnings
Warning in ./node_modules/moment/locale/en-SG.js
There are multiple modules with names that only differ in casing.
This can lead to unexpected behavior when compiling on a filesystem with other case-semantic.
Use equal casing. Compare these module identifiers:
* /home/anders/sites/absolute-hardwood-sanity/node_modules/moment/locale/en-SG.js
    Used by 2 module(s), i. e.
    /home/anders/sites/absolute-hardwood-sanity/node_modules/moment/locale /en|nb/
* /home/anders/sites/absolute-hardwood-sanity/node_modules/moment/locale/en-sg.js
    Used by 2 module(s), i. e.
    /home/anders/sites/absolute-hardwood-sanity/node_modules/moment/locale /en|nb/
 @ ./node_modules/moment/locale/en-SG.js
 @ ./node_modules/moment/locale en|nb
 @ ./node_modules/moment/moment.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/form-builder/lib/inputs/DateInputs/DateInput.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/form-builder/lib/inputs/DateInputs/index.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/form-builder/lib/sanity/inputResolver/defaultInputs.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/form-builder/lib/sanity/inputResolver/inputResolver.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/form-builder/lib/sanity/SanityFormBuilderContext.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/form-builder/lib/sanity (part:@sanity/form-builder)
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/desk-tool/lib/components/BrokenReferences.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/desk-tool/lib/utils/withInitialValue.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/desk-tool/lib/pane/DocumentPaneProvider.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/desk-tool/lib/pane/Pane.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/desk-tool/lib/DeskToolPanes.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/desk-tool/lib/DeskTool.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/desk-tool/lib/tool.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/vision/lib/VisionTool.js (all:part:@sanity/base/tool)
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/default-layout/lib/defaultLayoutRouter.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/default-layout/lib/components/DefaultLayoutContainer.js (part:@sanity/base/root)
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/base/lib/components/SanityRoot.js (part:@sanity/base/sanity-root)
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/server/lib/browser/entry-dev.js
 @ multi ./node_modules/normalize.css/normalize.css ./node_modules/@sanity/server/lib/browser/entry-dev.js
Jun 6, 2020, 2:15 AM
If it's a problem with 
moment
, then try to just delete 
node_modules
 (
rm -rf node_modules
), and then rerun 
npm install

and/or 
npm update
Any luck with that?
Jun 6, 2020, 2:55 AM
I was using node 12.18.0 on this machine. On the other machine I was using node 14.4.0 which is where it was running fine before, so I changed my node version and deleted node modules reran 
npm i
and it is working now. Thanks
Jun 6, 2020, 1:27 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Is there a way to write a groq query that checks if a boolean is true, and if so, returns an array of referenced documents?...Feb 1, 2021
Hi all! Does anyone have problem on deoplloying on Vercel (Using Next. js as a frontend)? I have two test projects, andonce...Jan 25, 2021
Hi, I'm trying to make a simple blog using Sanity and I'm stuck on post retrieval on my index page. I'm currently writing...Jan 1, 2021
Handling dynamic meta titles and descriptions in SanityFeb 25, 2021
Hey all - what’s the quickest way to batch delete all documents of a certain type? It looks like the `sanity` cli tool allows...Jan 29, 2021
How to turn PortableText into plain text in Javascript?Dec 7, 2020
Best way to convert HTML to a PortableText object?Dec 3, 2020
Best Headless Shopify TemplatesFeb 1, 2021
Rendering nested block contentJan 18, 2021
In the tutorial, there is samples of what the API returns as JSON. Is there a way to view these ?Jan 11, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.